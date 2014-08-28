Barack Obama has a suit. Not a black suit or a blue suit. A **tan** suit. Since everyone is having a complete and total meltdown about this on Twitter, as if the poor man had come out naked, I feel honor-bound to tell you that -- per the Post's fashion critic, who conveniently sits a few cubes down from me -- this is totally normal behavior for August. Definitely not an impeachable offense. Probably less important than whatever Obama's actually talking about. Carry on, America...!



1. Ain't nobody got time for that. A disparate series of viral memes -- including the one I just quoted (!) -- have a very unpleasant, very subtle thread running through them: They mock and put down black women. Something to consider the next time you bust out a "bitches be like ___" macro.



2. Are any critiques of the ALS challenge legit? People don't like the showmanship. They hate the idea that it's dump-ice-OR-give. They're sick of being nominated, sick of the self-congratulatory overtures, sick of the fleeting faux-concern. But every viral phenomena comes with an anti-viral backlash. So does this one actually make any fair points?



3. The most-successful Kickstarter of all time is a cooler with a blender on it. Ryan Grepper, the guy who just made $11 million on this thing, has an interesting back story -- and plenty of false starts.





Pocketable: Gaming has a serious lady problem. And some particularly vicious trolls just pushed one critic out of her home. (3633 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: "Hovelstay." Missing rosé. Disney Princess AMA. This is how to make a homemade pumpkin spice latte and this is why you should nap after you drink it. 10 countries that censor the Internet. 25 greats who used to be interns. Today, in lies: Hello Kitty is a human and Ikea photos are 3D art. Denny's is opening an "upscale" franchise, though -- so all y'all take heart.



