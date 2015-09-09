REJOICE, selfie-takers: You can now snap your own portrait faster than ever before! That's because Apple just unveiled a 3D touch screen that responds to your finger pressure. Press really hard on the camera icon, and a selfie option pops up! Thank God: Those extra milliseconds messed my selfies up.



1. Why prison inmates review their jails on Yelp. Confession: This is a fascination of mine. (I wrote about it in 2013.) But I'm digging how this piece from the Marshall Project manages to get you behind the scenes -- as in the case of its lead character, Jennifer Vekris, who says she turned to Yelp because she couldn't afford therapy.



2. Tinder as meat market, literally. A recent/gross work of art twirls a piece of raw meat over a smartphone screen. Aside from the obvious (ahem salmonella), it'a spawned some intriguing ideas about automation and identity.



3. We are witnessing the beginnings of artificial intelligence. Nope, not talking about Siri or M! This one involves -- surprise, surprise -- our friends at Ashley Madison.



You asked for it



Postscripts: Kitchen bitches. Super like. Nihilisa Frank. Do not understand how this project didn't tank. Why you should unfriend your SO on Facebook and how to better wait in line. This may be the largest crowdfunding project, literally, of all time. How well do you know the teen Internet? Which of these is most insufferable: "Found them First," the cassette revival, or the Brooklyn Bar Menu generator? Today, in not quite getting it: chronicling your Victorian lifestyle ... on the Internet. (Rivaled only by this ironic faux pas: tweeting a song called "No Social Media.")



