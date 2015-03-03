So today saw some news about Hillary and DHS and Netanyahu. But IMHO, the biggest news of the day was **this weasel riding a woodpecker.** (That, and free pancakes.) Nature is amazing and it only improves with memes. But why has no one Photoshopped all these news events into one big monstrosity, ya think...?



1. In defense of your Internet friends. The Web grew up with the weird illusion that it and the "real world" were somehow totally different things. But 25 years after the launch of the first mainstream Internet communities, there's definitely an argument for doing away with those categories.



2. Reddit's revolutionary approach to suicide intervention. It's organic, it's communal, it was more or less unplanned -- and for once, it's a "hot line" that works for both women AND men.



3. Blame this man for the selfie stick. He's 60, and Canadian, and made it for his kid.



You gotta know your limits. (Plz click here if that GIF doesn't work, I have no explanation for this shenanigans.)

Postscripts: A brief analysis of the top grossing apps. Every OkCupid guy in NYC. Would America Works, well -- work? (No, actually.) Why Indian food tastes so good. Where you should hide in the zombie outbreak. Today, in Internet things that are fake: Fakebooking your death, feigning disease, making up ... literally everything.



