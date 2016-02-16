What is America to you, would you say? Is it Vancouver's skyline? A gun etched with your name? How about a squirt gun, a garbage fire, or a nasty fast food chain? To *me,* America is the aching descent of political discourse into stupid memes. Make America great again, indeed. 😡



1. A rare look inside the secretive site that traffics in other people's secrets. We're talking, of course, about TMZ, an unparalleled, if ethically fraught, digital achievement. In the nine years since the gossip site was launched, it's come to dominate the entertainment industry and its homebase, L.A. But naturally, not everyone agrees that it should hold so much sway.



2. What you learn about love from dating in a Japanese video game. (Obligatory scare-quotes here: "love," "dating.") For starters, you shouldn't change yourself for a boyfriend. For another, the Japanese have bizarre tastes in both games and men.



3. An oral history of #DrummondPuddleWatch. Won't lie, I haven't even read this. Mostly I'm just amazed and perplexed that it exists.



Pocketable: On Internet dating, for the first time, as a divorced 54-year-old. (9455 words/38 minutes -- and there's a part 2 and 3 where that came from.)



Postscripts: Infinite sunset. Tiny Gallery. Red carpet rampage and suspect "smell dating." An app that literally follows you around and an app that figuratively makes you soup. I can't figure out how to get Life of Pablo, but I'm obvi out of the loop. You have a right to ignore this email. You have a duty to cleanse your phone. Evidence suggests that Kanye does not write tweets on his own. Will age checks stop kids from looking at porn? Is Facebook colonialist? More unresolvable Internet questions, coming right after this...



