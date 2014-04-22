Happy Earth Day, y’all! Today is a day to remember that you are ruining the planet with your hairspray and your SUV and your indefensively long showers. Still feelin’ happy about Earth Day???!?! (Here’s a penguin.) Now, the links!

1. Aereo could profoundly and permanently change the way we watch TV … if the Supreme Court doesn’t smack it down this summer. What is Aereo, you ask? How will it improve my consumption of popular culture whilst also saving me monies? Brian Fung has all the answers here.

2. Pranks are one thing. Professional trolling is another. Twenty-four-year-old college dropout Robert Winland gets paid to spread lies online, and we had a longggg conversation about what that entails and how he justifies it to himself. Let’s say it helps that he thinks almost everyone (besides himself!) is an idiot.

3. If you need an explainer on “basic,” you probably ARE basic. Fin.

This is a way better insult anyway.

Postscripts: Weaponized clickbait. #Assadcampaignslogans. The Internet ecosystem, as you’ve not seen it before. Here’s why HBO Go never works and here’s how to get back at Tinder creeps. A brief history of normcore. A brief defense of crowdsourcing your baby’s name. Jason asked for a shout-out, so here it is! Jason, I’d like a ride home today, thanks.

