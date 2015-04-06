Why did anyone give Sheryl Sandberg a book deal when interim Reddit CEO Ellen Pao exists in the world? Pao's observations on gender and jobs and Silicon Valley just seem so much more ... useful. Some advice from her first interview since losing a gender-discrimination suit in March: Be decent and remember your work is important. (... unless your work is writing newsletters, that shit's just decadent.)



1. Explaining the draw of Internet nostalgia. Social networks are increasingly amped to recycle posts and photos from our pasts. But while they have a financial motive, what's in it for me? It turns out nostalgia has psychological benefits -- even the mopey, Instagram variety.



2. What it's like to be the butt of an Internet joke. Amy Salloway's unflattering photo ended up on Yourdoingitwrong.com and the Ellen Degeneres show. But that photo had a backstory (and Salloway has feelings!!) that the so-called jokesters would never know.



3. When doxing "for good" is actually ... not. Even if you're on the so-called "right side," you're being a jerk.



Pocketable: Forget finance or taxi cabs -- tech's biggest players think they can disrupt death. (5008 words/20 minutes)



