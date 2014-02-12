Per everyone’s hysterical weather tweets, the Post could be buried in snow by the time I finish this newsletter. The Post does not have sweatpants or hot chocolate. So let’s make this fast:

1. People reading alone, together: The title of both my eventual memoir and this great interview with the people behind Goodreads. Goodreads, for ye uninitiated, is (1) probably the world’s best social network and (2) the dubiously proud launchpad of 50 Shades, which I did not know until reading this post.

2. Blame this guy for inventing the chat typing indicator -- he has no regrets. But he does have some thoughts on etiquette, messenger history and the nuance of language online.

3. Your live-tweets ruined the Olympics for me. Plz cut it out.





And you thought Russia was bad…?

Postscripts: Post-it art. Flappy Bert. An app to help you write like Hemingway and an app to mix the perfect drink. Steve Jobs’ time capsule and other blasts from the past. Sochi Tinder is “next level.” #DCHaiku. World of Warcraft as religion. On the literal road with Jack Keroac, courtesy an ebook. Online trolls are sadists and mainstream tech is not cool. “You’re even prettier than your avatar” … thank you!

Until tomorrow,

