Happy World Password Day, you guys! I know, I know, it doesn’t exactly rank with Houseplant Appreciation Day, or everyone’s favorite, Cinco de Mayo, but we have to take our faux-holidays any way we can. Password Day, ICYMI, is traditionally celebrated by reading articles that remind you your passwords are universally terrible and you'll one day have your identity stolen. But until that day, party on!

1. Philip Welsh never used a computer or cellphone. That’s why, two months after he died, police are having a really hard time solving his murder: he left no secrets, no enemies, and none of the “electronic footprints” that investigators rely on these days.

2. Porn addiction is a murky field -- psychologists and neuroscientists clash over whether it even exists. You will not, however, find that kind of debate in Fight the New Drug, a recovery group for teenage “porn addicts” that run through social media, by members of the Mormon church.

3. Whenever you order food online, you order more of it. Look for New York City to outlaw Seamless soon!

This hedgehog brought to you by @eads, who believes short people deserve GIFs, too.

Pocketables: The day a cancer doctor started lying to his cancer-stricken wife. Don’t read this one on the metro. (5936 words/24 minutes)

Postscripts: Beard fertilizer. Bitcoin cologne. A definitive ranking of free restaurant bread. This is what happens when J.K. Rowling subtweets you, and this is what happens when you average cocktails. Seeing Jesus in your food is normal. Consulting Wikihow for home-wrecking tips is not. “You’re not special.” Do you heart it? Today, in “wow, that’s still a thing!”: computer mice, dial-up Internet, twerk-trolling.

