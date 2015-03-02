Weirdly cheery observation from usually cynical me: The Internet had a REALLY good week last week!* Like when I was sitting around my apartment this weekend, contemplating work things (as I do), it occurred to me that several really great developments went down that even six months ago I couldn't see going through. Proof that hedgehog GIFs aren't the only good part of the Internet, I guess. (Although srsly the hedgehog GIF in that post is the best.) Links!



1. The new whodunit is the "who wrote it." An emerging type of linguistic forensics uses patterns pulled from texts, emails and other writing to determine who committed crimes. The science is controversial, though. (It's how JK Rowling was outed! FYI.)



2. Siri doesn't keep your secrets. Whenever you use your phone's "personal assistant," the phone-maker stores those recordings. They then send them out to low-paid contract workers for review, and those guys hear evvveryithng.



3. When did 'you're welcome' become so damn mean? On Twitter, at least, that phrase is NOT gracious. It's basically a form of humble-bragging.

Pocketable: Meet North Korea's "data smugglers." (6467 words/26 minutes)



Postscripts: Uber-Ex. Depressed kitties. Christians Against Dinosaurs. ​The key to a better life and words that rhyme with orange. Your earbuds are killing you. Google+ is already dead. The Facebookocalypse approacheth and this damn song's stuck in my head. Today in changes: p0rn weirder, smartphones more ubiquitous, iPhones now chargeable from your Tullsta chair. It's feelin' kinda snowy, yeah? Here are some places to go this year.



