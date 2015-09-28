Cool Pope Francis has a message for you losers trading likes for likes: You will PROBABLY die alone, leaving nothing but tweets behind. :) In a speech on Sunday, the Pope warned that too many people chase social media attention in place of more important things. Which -- if you've been on FB, ever -- seems accurate, honestly!



1. Lifestyle bloggers actually have pretty terrible lives. You don't see the 80-hour work weeks, the frenetic conference schedules, or the stressful ad negotiations that help their blogs survive. But behind the scenes, invisibly, bloggers are hustling -- just like other "emotional laborers" have, since the dawn of time.



2. Yelp Elite is like the country club of the digital set. Membership is both pretentious and difficult -- but it has its benefits! How does Yelp choose these special people, though, and how do they relate to the site? Are they a new class of professional critic ... or just cool kids spouting off online?



3. On deleting all your tweets. "For me, this was an attempt to move my plot points forward ... Threads lived without me and mentions became dead links."



I will forgive you for shooting vertical but just this time, ok?



Pocketable: Further evidence that our phones are destroying us! (2765 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: Apple stores are the new churches. Portrait is the new square. Bunk beds are the new sublets, so: renters beware! Your dating app is racist and your brand is really lame. You ~won't believe~ why podcast ads are almost always the same. 8 cities that foretell the future; 7 reasons Facebook will never be Twitter. The most hated beauty company on the Web: a tale of fraud, racism and glitter. The only thing standing between us and the apocalypse is -- I kid you not -- some floppy disks. And if THAT made you feel bad, you won't want to click this.



