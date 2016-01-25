Much of the East Coast is back to work today, and Mark Zuckerberg's heading back with them. Alas, the Facebook CEO chose a bad Dad joke (is there another kind?) to mark the occasion. First off, Zuck: Okay, that's cool, you're embracing #your #authentic #self. But T-shirts on hangers? Honestly? Can't you afford some shelves... ?



1. Internet sleuths are a dime a dozen, but Daniel Luke is something else. After watching "Netflix's Making a Murderer," the former convict started a website and drove to Wisconsin to solve the Halbach murder himself.



2. That rare instance when there's truth to an Internet conspiracy. For decades, the Internet's Sonic fandom swore Michael Jackson secretly wrote music for the game Sonic 3. But they could never prove it ... at least until recently (!).



3. You don't know Gage Skidmore, but you know his work. At 22, he's used crowdfunding and Creative Commons to become one of the Internet's most ubiquitous photographers.



This is my dog Dory. Dory loves snow. Be like Dory. <3 <3

Postscripts: Yelp's best psychic. The world's oldest torrent. An app for bros, an app for trolls and an app for awkward discontents. Today, in Internet mysteries: missing cellphones and fake Avril Lavinge. According to the Times' Style section, Uber's the new waitressing. The Dark Web has a lit mag. Donald Rumsfeld has an app. Burn down your Twitter every three months? Yeah, I'm okay with that!



