Daniels of the world, plz gird yourselves for months of lame jokes re: this meme. You join an esteemed cohort of Gregs, Brians, Alexes and Steves. The moral of the story, prospective parents, is that you shouldn't name your kids conventional, common things. Try Octavius! Or Lemuel! Those don't exactly scream "virality."
1. Confessions of a serial social engineer. If you've seen the show Mr. Robot, you've seen social engineering: breaking into a network through its users, rather than through their machines. This practitioner claims to have made hundreds of thousands of dollars scamming companies that way -- and he's been in business for almost a decade.
2. What it's like to be a teenager without Internet access. Millions of families can't afford broadband at home, which puts school-age kids in a difficult bind: More and more teachers require students to do homework online.
3. Meet the app that hopes to heal our partisan divides. It's already helped -- or so its founders CLAIM -- in Israel & Palestine.
Postscripts: Who uses smartphones and AOL email. What makes your phone feel buzzy. Why Stolen! derailed. Wedding geofilters are the new wedding hashtags ... but not getting married the best of new fads! The strange ambivalence of Facebook's trending topics; the creep of its virtual reality. Your tweets are not art, but c'mon -- are anyone's, honestly? Finally, if you don't want TV spoiled, don't go on the Internet. And if you'd like to swear off Tinder, read this cringe-worthy vignette.
