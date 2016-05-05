There is no point making additional jokes; this is a joke in and of itself.





... GOOD ONE Donald, everyone KNOWS the best taco bowls come from Taco Bell!



1. The best window on America's political psychosis is the one offered by your Facebook feed. There, depending on which groups you follow, you'll witness the clash of the Sanders and Clinton armies. Last week a woman was doxed, and a man defamed, over accusations they were paid Clinton trolls. That isn't true, but once the mob rallies it can't really be controlled.



2. You've heard of the "right to be forgotten," but there's a second part, too. In a time before Google, if you did something wrong, you might expect people to forgive you. Now that our pasts scroll with our presents, however, there's no doing that... which, when you think about it, is pretty gd sad.



3. Meditations on the lifecycle of a meme. Or: "I ruined your frog, and I'm not sorry."



happy cinco de mayo, ya drunkards

Postscripts: Vegan Youtube drama is the best YouTube drama. Space Jam fan fiction is the worst. Neko Atsume IRL and the mysterious _9M9H9E curse. The next novel you read might be picked by a machine, and the one after that might be written by one. An app to remind you that yr a special snowflake and an app to make your debates less dumb. What happens to videos that no one watches. How easy your password is to hack. For whatever reason, no one's yet attempted to plot a big crime on Slack. The ideal IG feed is 20% Norwegian sailors and 80% celeb dogs. (That seems like it should be canon, in fact: imma call it Caitlin's Law.)



