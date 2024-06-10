An ode to armadillos, a search engine for old books, an anonymous public voicemail box: These are among the deeply random birthday links I’ve sent to paid subscribers since the newsletter relaunched.

“The Distortions of Joan Donovan,” by Stephanie M. Lee for The Chronicle of Education. Joan Donovan is perhaps the world’s best-known expert on misinformation. She is also, apparently and ironically, a skilled propagator of her own useful fictions. This dual profile/investigation — a provestigation, mayhaps? — manages to untangle the messy academic back-and-forth while *also* capturing something fragile and elusive and profoundly sad about the stories we tell ourselves.

“Dancing in the Name of the Lord,” by Gabrielle Bluestone for The Cut. I missed this bonkers, made-for-TV expose when it first published in 2022 … but since it has indeed become a docuseries, I feel licensed to belatedly share it with you. The story concerns 7M Films, a cult-like L.A. dance troupe that has rocketed its members to social media stardom … while allegedly extorting them out of their earnings and cutting them off from friends and relatives. Obviously, this sent me down a deep and well-choreographed rabbit hole from which I have not yet entirely emerged. The Netflix documentary is now going to the top of our to-watch queue (!).

Three reads on how AI is junkifying journalism. What’s the first word that comes to mind when you hear the phrase “AI and journalism”? I gave a talk at the Poynter Institute last week and kicked things off with that question. A plurality of people gave me “scary.” “Threat” and “anxiety” also came up. (“No one’s excited?” I asked, halfheartedly, as one obliging participant dropped “exciting” into the Slido.)

SCARY

I can’t really argue with this word cloud — the fear and anxiety are warranted. And not merely because the new titans of tech have plundered journalists’ work and starved their sites of traffic — increasingly, a predictable class of AI-enabled scammers are looking to cash in on automated content. In The New York Times last week, Kashmir Hill and Tiffany Hsu report on the “AI chop shop” that successfully fooled Google News and MSN. In Nieman Lab, Neel Dhanesha profiles the network of hyperlocal “news” sites that publish AI-generated aggregations by AI-generated journalists. And in Reuters, James Pearson finds that NewsBreak — the single most-downloaded news app in the U.S. — has invented stories whole cloth with artificial intelligence. Yeah yeah I get it … no one’s excited!!

“What Doge Taught Me About the Internet,” by Kyle Chayka for The New Yorker. A nice little recollection of Kabosu, a.k.a. Doge, which also doubles as a tidy distillation of the past decade in digital culture: “Doge projected a sense of hopeful naivete about the internet which has lately disappeared.” Indeed. (Also: Did you realize Doge was female?? Much sexism/surprise for me.)

“Normcore Was Always a Misunderstood Fantasy,” by Delia Cai If you want to understand the core-ification of life online (cottagecore, barbiecore, corecore, etc.) … you have to go back to the trend forecast that kicked off the movement.

The most-clicked link from last Saturday’s round-up was this Washington Post interactive on what AI thinks “beauty” looks like (young, white, poreless, thin).

On Wednesday I interviewed Olivia Muenter, author of the thriller Such a Bad Influence. Links reader Em also pointed me to another recent novel in this vein: Onyi Nwabineli’s Allow Me to Introduce Myself.

In other news, a fascinating essay in Mother Jones this week considered the mainstreaming of QAnon. It echoed some themes we covered here in March re: the widespread, baseless panic about child traffickers.

