If you read anything this weekend

“How 9 Popular YouTubers Helped Trump Win a Second Term,” by Davey Alba, Leon Yin, Julia Love, Ashley Carman, Priyanjana Bengani, Rachael Dottle and Elena Mejía for Bloomberg. If that extraordinary **septuple byline** didn’t tip you off, this is the definitive analysis of the Rogansphere we’ve been waiting for. Reporters reviewed nearly 1,300 hours of podcasts and YouTube videos to map out the growing ecosystem of right-leaning podcast bros, the political vision they pitched on their channels and the role they played in delivering Trump an entire generation of disaffected male voters. If you’ve never heard these guys talk before, it’s worth clicking through the clips Bloomberg assembled just to get a sense of the tepid, slimy bath young men are incubating in.

“How Random, Really, Is Spotify’s Shuffle Feature?” by Heather McCalden for The Financial Times. This is so incredibly fascinating — not just on the subject of Spotify playlists, but on the mind-bendy nature of “randomness” itself. Computers, it turns out, can’t truly be random. And human brains can’t comprehend it. When an old Spotify algorithm approached truly random, listeners rebelled — they hated it.

“Signature Moves: Are We Losing the Ability to Write By Hand?” By Christine Rosen for The Guardian. This piece conflates handwriting and cursive writing throughout, which makes its author sound alarmist and crotchety. I don’t care if you can write a string of random letters without lifting your pen from the page!! But the notion that we might lose handwriting in general — that the whole universe of letters, lists and notes has migrated entirely to our keyboards and phones — does strike me as a sad and reductive thing, for both readers and writers.

“What Happens When the Internet Disappears?” By s.e. smith for The Verge. An unusually lovely personal meditation on the unlovely phenomenon of link rot, which has reduced the internet to a “series of lacunas” defined by where content once was … but is not.

There’s a phenomenon that happens where I live along the rugged coastline of Northern California, when conditions are right, or, more accurately, wrong: a layer of green, foamy scum clings to the surface of the ocean so that when the waves wash your footprints away, they are replaced by a layer of vile, reeking slime dotted by writhing marine organisms. This is, at times, how the internet feels right now. We are being slowly erased, but instead of passing peacefully into the vale with the ebb and flow of soothing waves, we are being actively replaced by garbage.

