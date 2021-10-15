Cancel corporeality

Hi friends. Today is October 15, 2021.

It’s the 24th birthday of Age of Empires, the only video game I ever truly loved. Two decades later, I can still hear the exact mystical, Lamaze shushing that announced the creation of a new villager. (Hell yes, that’s the one!) Apparently AoE still exists, in some form; they’re putting a new edition out later this month. Alas, I can’t imagine it would hit quite the same in any other time/place than at the boxy desktop in my parents’ basement, circa 2001 … before I learned that, you know, few “empires” are enviable achievements.

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this (admittedly short) list of Netflix’s most-streamed shows.

The classifieds

This edition of Links is powered by long weekends with very old friends, these bewilderingly simple/tasty lentils, Ted Lasso … and the following very wonderful sponsors:

What to Read If — Stop scrolling and start reading. Subscribe to What to Read If, a free weekly book recommendation newsletter, and find the books you actually want to read. Subscribers receive three picks each week, as well as regular Q&As with writers, readers and other bookish people.

The Museum of Marketing Madness — We curate, skewer and roast the worst of advertising to comic perfection. We never close. Admission free! (But you can donate through Patreon!)

An anonymous subscriber — who is linking out to the Pet Emergency Fund, an awesome non-profit that provides financial support for companion animals whose owners can’t afford emergency medical treatment.

📣📣 You too can get your product, newsletter or cause in front of 12,000+ subscribers, ALL while supporting the free edition of this newsletter. Fill out this form to book; ads are $35.

Postscripts

The billionaire space race. The house Etsy built. A list of useful, little-known sites. This, on true crime, is very very good. (See also: this discussion of Couch Guy.) How three experts would handle Succession’s scandals. How credit card companies came to regulate the web. “According to Danesh, many members of the public, exhausted from living through the pandemic, are hungry for vengeance.” 🚩🚩🚩

Never buy the first Amazon result. (Maybe never buy Amazon at all!) He really was the Worst Person You Know. Meet the app that thinks it’s fixed the news algorithm. An appreciation of movie memes and Joyce Carol Oates’ most deranged tweets. Last, but not quite least: “Cancel corporeality.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin