Today’s edition is a visual essay and might not display quite right in your inbox; click here to view it on Substack or on the much-neglected Links Instagram account.

Data sources: “Exploring Internet traffic shifts and cyber attacks during the 2024 US election” and “Total eclipse of the Internet: traffic impacts in Mexico, the US, and Canada” (both Cloudflare), plus Cloudflare Radar and Google Trends

Image sources: All illustrations via Canva, especially Canva contributors @DrawLab19 and @andrykay. Photos and collages are original.

More like this: Our last visual essay concerned “the color of the internet.”

See you on Saturday! xx

Upgrade to support projects like this