Links is publishing on an altered schedule while I’m out on parental leave. This pint-sized update is for paid supporters, who made this time off possible for me. Thank you, sincerely, to all the folks who subscribed over the past month: I DID meet my goal of 120 new paid subs, which is … absurdly validating!! Maybe I should have had a kid sooner; it’s cheaper than therapy. (Lol it is not, just kidding.)

FYI: Independent writers and curators like me rely directly on reader support. I lamentably do not have a trust fund, a wealthy spouse or a conventional 9-to-5 media job that covers things like paid time off and health insurance. Your subscription — at $7 a month, or roughly three-quarters the cost of a small box of diapers — helps sustain this newsletter during my leave and ensures it’s going strong when I return. To all supporters, new and old: Thank you.

I have never had so much time to write, and my writing has never been so bad. It feels like the type of fairytale curse Sprout's board books describe by the dozens. Much of our lives have, in fact, taken on a vaguely fantastical cast: I stay up all night, and sleep all day, in service to a mewling, milk-breathed tyrant.