If that sounds cool and fun to you

Global baby bust be damned: Half the couples I know are getting pregnant. And when two of our good friends shared the news late last month, we sent them half a case of millennial-branded champagne-adjacent non-alcoholic beverage.

Now I’m getting Instagram ads for these drinks by the dozens. I had *no idea* the market for faux-liquor was so vast. There’s not only Töst (mind the umlaut!) and Seedlip (which I had heard of), but also Lyre’s and Ritual and Fre and SipClean and VinZero and Ghia and Curious Elixers and Hella and Daypack. They’re a fascinating genre, these upscaled teas and flavored waters, and not only for whatever alchemy they involve. They also strike me as products that probably wouldn’t exist if Instagram weren’t there to market them. The more I scroll, in fact, the more I’m convinced they’re basically canned, carbonated versions of the Instagram id — all “wellness” and “hustle” and sans serif fonts and aspirational consumerism.

There’s a wide universe of products under this aesthetic umbrella, sometimes called the “Instagram brands.” You’ll recognize them by their price point, their direct-to-consumer model and their minimalist pastel branding, which often involves vague, over-earnest gestures at ideals like naturalness, productivity and health. Last December, for instance, I got an ad for some Scandi-lite venture-backed dog toy that costs $55 — essentially, a Kong with a weight in it. I think about this dog toy all the time. It’s like glimpsing the wizard behind the millennial-pink curtain.

Other products I place in this camp: a “magic link” (… it’s a leash) by the same company, which costs $65. These fad-flavored gummy bears. These sheets and toothbrushes and bathing suits and beach towels and flowers. I am the target demographic for all of these products. But until that non-champagne champagne, I’d never bought any of them. As great as the reviews may be, I can’t admit that I’m susceptible to so obvious a sell; that I do, in fact, aspire to exactly the same tired aesthetics that every other 30-something middle-class white woman does … at least according to whatever metrics marketers use to craft these advertisements.

The magic health-liquor might finally get me, though. I’m awaiting our friends’ review. Until then, sure: I do wish my life looked like a Sugarfina gram. Whatever!



P.S. In this week’s Major Biden news — is this shtick old? idgaf — our poor misunderstood doggo has been sent to Jesus camp. Took them long enough. 😕

P.P.S. In response to this week’s special edition, several men have sent me well-meaning guidance on how to cook more efficiently. Fellas: I know how to cook. But I’m worried you don’t know how to read.

The one industry AI can’t disrupt (yet). The legacy of Yahoo Answers’ greatest super-user. You can now watch the planet die on Google Earth, if that sounds cool and fun to you. r/OnlyFans is not what you think. Artists are (often!) not “creators.” This cat actually does not exist, but this “demonic Chihuahua hellscape” does.

I extremely identify with this overnight tech millionaire who is spending all his newfound money on his dogs. I bet he has both a “magic link” and a $55 Kong. Ikea published a food-scrap cookbook. Barilla made some pasta-timed playlists. Last but not least: “MyPillow CEO’s free speech social network will ban posts that take the Lord’s name in vain” — just an incredible sentence.

