Every Musk down in Muskville, the slavish and the wronged,

continued — despite the bad news piling on!

They HADN'T prevented a “hellscape”!

!

outed their fuck-ups as well!

And Elon, with his fast-thumbs tapping on his phone,

Stood puzzling and puzzling: "How could it be so?"

"We

! We green-lit

!"

"We survived

!"

And he puzzled three hours, till his puzzler was sore.

Then

he hadn't before!

"Maybe Twitter," he thought, "is

."

"Maybe the bird … perhaps … should go back in its cage!"

If you read anything this weekend

The classifieds

Postscripts

Brought to you by the floppy disk: Chuck E. Cheese and custom vests. Brought to you by the wide world of TikTok: jungle juice, parasites and car theft. #Menwithpodcasts. Peak trauma. The tradwife-to-white-supremacy pipeline. The vindication of Ask Jeeves and the emerging aesthetics of AI.

Why so many people need glasses now. What YouTube does and does not let you say. A celebration of @NYT_first_said — and neologisms generally. Celibacy is having a moment. Short-form video dubbing will have one shortly. A browser for people with ADHD and grief as seen through Google Translate. Yes, “inspiration” is on every damn thing. Nope, IG’s “[fill in the blank] coaches” are not legit. AI v. OnlyFans. “Unwise” computers. Finally: Don’t think “no humans” is the flex you think it is.

