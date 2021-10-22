Hi friends. Today is October 22, 2021.

The theme of this week is REBRANDS, and boy — we’ve got some good ones. Facebook’s rebranding as something more boring and definitely less evil. Q’s rebranding as a long-shot congressional candidate in Arizona. Donald Trump’s rebranding as a tech founder, complete with credible allegations of IP infringement and megalomaniacal pitch deck. Incidentally, today also marks the 13th birthday of the Google Play store … which you may have known, pre-rebrand, as Android Market.

(Psst: If you like today’s header, please check out Graham Smith’s full Flickr album. I could see this being a good party game. “Good,” of course, is relative.)

If you read anything this weekend

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this Reddit thread on “useful unknown websites.”

Spooky season. Shelter Tok. Stanford takes on the techlash. The math tutor teaching calc on Pornhub and Disney’s amazingly toxic fans. How fragile male egos fuel the far right. When your favorite TV show got bad. “The internet fosters narcissism, anxiety, and anonymous trolling — yet it’s also full of capybaras.” Hadn’t thought of it like that!

BONES OR NO BONES? It’s a no bones day for me. (And on a similar theme: bones, or overpriced miniatures you bought from a scammer accidentally?) The “limitations of machine ethics.” The wild immersive theater of fictional influencers. Last but not least — or perhaps very least?: 500 years of human labor are wasted every day on CAPTCHAs.

