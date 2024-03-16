I hate to be the bearer of boring news, but I think Kate Middleton is probably … fine. Embarrassed, maybe. Chastened, definitely. But not kidnapped, spurned, mortally ill or otherwise fighting for her life.

I have reached this conclusion the dull, old-fashioned way — by reading reported articles in mainstream news publications and stringing their various insights together. In the process, I learned the following heretofore unknown facts (to me, anyway):

“This whole saga has been a perfect microcosm of how conspiracy theories are formed: lack of trust in a source of authority, a gap in the information filled with speculation, distrusting parts of online communities believing and amplifying speculation as fact,” Eliot Higgins, one of the world’s preeminent open-source researchers, told The Cut.

“It’s really poor analysis,” he added, “but I usually see that stuff about terrible war crimes, so at least it’s not that.” Small miracles, etc.

If you read anything this weekend

“On Popular Online Platforms, Predatory Groups Coerce Children Into Self-Harm,” by Shawn Boburg, Pranshu Verma and Chris Dehghanpoor for The Washington Post. This story — and others reported as part of this collaboration, by Wired, Der Spiegel and Romania’s Recorder — are so deeply disgusting and depraved that I honestly avoided reading them most of the week. (Imagine the absolute worst episodes of Law & Order.) I share them for two reasons: First, it’s obviously important to know where, and how, 764 and other cult-like groups prey on vulnerable kids. Second, I’m interested in these groups in the broader context of trafficking misinformation — the subject of last Tuesday’s edition.

Why does so much attention and “awareness” flow to false trafficking claims, when real abuse is happening on Discord and Telegram? Miiight it be because the victims here aren’t quite so shiny and pristine (in that they often have preexisting mental health challenges, or choose to join these groups themselves)? Might it be because the perpetrators aren’t easily classed as evil “others,” like … immigrants? Either way, it’s worth nothing that this is just one of a number of serious crimes orchestrated through Telegram, which — per a very rare new interview with its elusive founder — has almost doubled in size since 2021 and may soon seek to go public.

“The Terrible Costs of a Phone-Based Childhood,” by Jonathan Haidt for The Atlantic. The quality of any given article can, in my highly scientific and objective system, be measured in part by how long I spend discussing it on my daily post-work walk with Jason. This one got a full mile in, which is pretty good. I learned a hell of a lot about human psychological and emotional development, and how the constant soup of social media might interrupt those processes. I feared a bit for my friends in Gen Z, apparently a cohort of sexless, risk-averse crybabies. I also wondered if Haidt hadn't overstated the case a bit — a criticism of his last gigantic takeout for The Atlantic. But still … made me think! Quite a lot! Almost as much as Kate Middleton did.

“Can Reddit Survive Its Own IPO?,” by Robert Peck and Paresh Dave for Wired. Reddit is arguably the only social network of its era that hasn’t yet been ruined by management. But that’s not for lack of trying, unfortunately: In pursuit of scale, Reddit’s minders have at various times attempted to transform the “front page of the internet” into some bastard derivative of TikTok, Clubhouse or Twitch. Now, the site is gearing up to go public, and this voluminous history gives you a sense of everything that’s at stake — not only for the platform and its devoted users, but also for an internet increasingly deprived of true connection and community.

“What’s the Price of a Childhood Turned Into Content?” By Fortesa Latifi for Cosmopolitan. Advocates for child influencers, many of them former child influencers themselves, have recently gained traction on a number of bills designed to protect internet-famous kids from the whims of their greedy parents. Rarely, however, do we hear from those parents — at least in any substantive or nuanced way. Latifi, who is working on a book about child influencers, somehow got several to go on the record re: money, exploitation and the price of fame.

Two visions for the future of YouTube. Will the platform shift away from hyper-optimized, professionalized, sensational content, as Patricia Hernandez predicts for Polygon? Or — as Lindsay Dodgson argues, in Business Insider — has the MrBeast/AI junk era only just begun? My heart’s with Hernandez … but my brain tells me we’ll end up in the bad place on this one.

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last Saturday’s round-up sent you to the new NYT game Strands. (Thanks, I hate it!) Tuesday’s edition addressed the role nice white moms have played in mainstreaming QAnon disinformation.

Postscripts

“Viralflation.” Email apnea. On the appeal of tradwives and mukbang. How hustle culture bros exploit “young Indians” and why so many parents love Dr. Becky. The people ruining free returns for all of us. In search of local online spaces. “Nonconsensual porn” laws have done fuck all for victims, which does not make me hopeful for deepfake legislation.

The only two things Facebook remains good for: extreme dishwasher loading and buying used stuff. A weird island of prudery in my life, but: I really, devotedly hate the word cunt. Breakout, but for Gcal. Gamergate, but for now. Reports of the Gen Z gender gap were greatly exaggerated. AI could supercharge recipe copying. A guide to the TikTok ban legislation. “Maybe I don’t want to look at the world. Maybe I want this, the vast infinite canvas, unfolding over pixels and light.” Last but not least: “You can’t post punk” — and other observations re: identity online.

Until next week! Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin