"Links" Weekend Edition: Let's put this to rest

GOOD NEWS, Dog People of the Internet: The darkest dogspiracy of our time has been debunked. There is (almost definitely) no way that someone pulled a bark-and-switch with Hank the Ballpark Pup. Hank, as I learned this week, is an adopted bichon frise and the mascot of the Milwaukee Brewers. He was also recently killed and/or stolen and replaced with a lookalike, per his truthers.



ANYWAY, the Brewers released Hank's notarized vet records today, and there's only one Hank, so -- let's put this to rest. There's no way they could've faked this one. Unless..........



maybe he's just less recognizable without the hot dog vest



