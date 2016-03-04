"Links" Weekend Edition: Let's put this to rest

GOOD NEWS, Dog People of the Internet: The darkest dogspiracy of our time has been debunked. There is (almost definitely) no way that someone pulled a bark-and-switch with Hank the Ballpark Pup. Hank, as I learned this week, is an adopted bichon frise and the mascot of the Milwaukee Brewers. He was also recently killed and/or stolen and replaced with a lookalike, per his truthers.
ANYWAY, the Brewers released Hank's notarized vet records today, and there's only one Hank, so -- let's put this to rest. There's no way they could've faked this one. Unless..........
maybe he's just less recognizable without the hot dog vest
Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.) You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
