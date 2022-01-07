Hi friends. Today is January 7, 2022.

And it’s apparently a GREAT day to manifest your future.

Ignore what manifesting even means, for a minute. This week, outlets as varied as the Financial Times and Women's Health endorsed it. A new book on the subject published this month. And not for the first time in the past two years, Google searches for the term are again trending up.

There’s a pretty strong correlation, in fact, between search volume for “manifesting” and search volume for “Covid” — far stronger than, say, the correlation between “Covid” and “sourdough.” Both trends promised to soothe our pandemic anxiety, but only manifesting — a wide-ranging and variably spiritual New Age practice in which people magical-think their dreams into existence — promises an absolute (if eventual!) solution.

Manifesting can take a lot of forms. Just consult TikTok. Depending on the practitioner, it ranges from Goopy self-help to teenage wish-fulfillment to sincere spiritual practice. From these former groups we get the meme “shut up I'm manifesting” — also, best-selling Etsy products like “manifest that shit” votive candles and “rich/sexy/successful as fuck” manifestation jewelry. (“While manifesting this amazing business growth, there is an adjustment that comes with now producing so many orders at a time,” disclaims one Etsy seller in a December posting.)

Much of this predates covid (by a lot — see New Thought, “The Power of Positive Thinking,” “The Secret,” Oprah). Manifesters will tell you it continues to gain ground as part of larger conversations around health and wellness and a Gen Z-fueled New Age revival.

But truly, if you did want to manifest anxiety away, today is opportune. Rarely have you had such a dread buffet of crises to choose from! The eminent collapse of American democracy? The continued surge of the Omicron variant? No wonder more people are manifesting! We need all the help we can get.

