Hi friends. Today is February 11, 2022.

And today we’re talking about the world’s “first virtual embassy,” which Barbados will purportedly open soon in the metaverse.

This raises a lot of questions, like: What does one do at a virtual embassy? Can they issue visas or notarize documents or proffer pricey spreads of imported ham and champagne? And — maybe most importantly, at least in my trivia-trammeled mind — what the hell happened to the real first virtual embassies, which opened in Second Life 15 years ago this May?

This is ancient history, in internet years and otherwise, so let’s begin with a brief recap. The year was 2007. The place — “place” — was Second Life, then population 6.5 million. Sweden, long renowned for its afternoon coffee breaks, flat-pack furniture and early adoption of digital technologies, had announced plans to “promote the Nordic state’s image and culture” through a Second Life Embassy. But the Maldives, of all places, suddenly swept in and opened one first. (“Second Life sparks diplomatic row,” reported one UK tabloid, although in truth the Swedes didn’t seem that perturbed. Theirs opened a bit later.)

Neither the Maldivian nor Swedish Second Life embassies technically did a whole lot. Visitors could talk to a “virtual diplomat” in the Maldives, for instance, but couldn’t access consular services, virtual or not. The space hosted at least one virtual press conference, still memorialized on YouTube, in which pixelated, dead-eyed avatars talk about the climate crisis.

The Swedish embassy, meanwhile — which cost $57,000 and replicated the country’s embassy in Washington — briefly hosted art exhibitions, language classes, a single film festival and lots of unusable Ikea furniture. Sweden actually staffed the space for two years, and foreign visitors could drop in and ask the sorts of questions about Scandinavian life and culture they might otherwise ask Google.

A St. Lucia Day celebration at Sweden’s Second Life embassy

The goal for both these virtual embassies, however, was more about making the news than breaking new diplomatic frontiers. Sweden, in particular, ran an ongoing, dedicated PR campaign meant to introduce the country to “progressive” foreign audiences. Reached by email, one of the leads on the Swedish embassy project told me it was envisioned as an act of “public diplomacy.” (In other, blunter words: a publicity stunt.) After the initial media attention faded, both around the embassy and Second Life itself, the project petered out.

The Barbadian embassy could be different, but it very conspicuously draws on the same PR motivations. Like Maldives, Barbados is a “small country … well known as a tourist destination … that has experienced rapid economic, social and political development.” Like many of its Caribbean peers, it is also transparently eager to attract foreign tech investors and crypto enthusiasts.

In interviews, H.E. Gabriel Abed — a Barbadian ambassador, the force behind the metaverse project, and (naturally!) the founder of a crypto start-up — has indicated that he’s learned from Maldives and Sweden’s mistakes: among other things, he’s said Barbados is negotiating for land in Decentraland, Somnium Space and SuperWorld, making it less platform-dependent than earlier virtual embassies.

The Barbadian ministry of foreign affairs will also own the virtual land, he told Coindesk, which is “fundamentally different than what we had seen in the past.” Even better, Barbados has promised it will offer and process e-visas — much more like a real embassy than a trendy demonstration.

But e-visas and blockchain may not be enough to make virtual embassies compelling or sustainable. Much like the Second Life projects, accessing Barbados’ home in Decentraland will not have much initial utility or purpose, and won’t be convenient for most people. Why would you open a crypto wallet, sign up for an account, create an avatar and navigate to a virtual location … just to watch a press conference you could also see on YouTube? And what practical advantage does any of this have over, say … a regular website accessed from ye olde internet browser?

“Even though 15 years has passed since we built Second House of Sweden, not much seems to have happened,” the Swedish-embassy-maker said. “There is talk about a Metaverse, but l haven't seen anything yet that convinces me that we are closer to that than in 2007.”

Postscripts

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin