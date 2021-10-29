Hi friends. Today is October 29, 2021.

Thanks to Francis Haugen’s media marionetting, I’m so swathed in the smog of Facebook news I don’t care to write more on the subject. Facebook prioritized angry emoji! Facebook fanned violence in the Middle East and Africa! Facebook is changing its name to the disappointingly literal … Meta! Listen: The only metaverse you really need on a spooky mid-fall Friday is this MFA student’s choose-your-own-adventure:

But okay, fine, keep reading for the best of the “Facebook Papers.”

Buy Nothing. Stop shopping. Respect the ratio. “She cannot imagine life outside TikTok’s cloche of fame” is a perfect sentence if I’ve ever read one. Inside the haunted housing market and the post-Tinder dating scene. How memes helped us through the pandemic. 2021 was a good year for no one but … elderly online Jewish men.

All 200ish Taylor Swift songs, ranked. The best scary movies on Netflix. “If I’m sitting here thinking about my own virality too much, then I’m going to wind up stewing in an ocean of self-contempt.” Elon Musk and his fanboys continue to suck. Age checks come for the internet. Last but not least: a fun compilation of bizarre-but-real historical events.

