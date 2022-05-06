Hi friends. Today is May 6, 2022.

And in the U.S., this week saw not one but two pieces of alarming abortion news.

Thanks to a forthcoming Supreme Court decision, it’s now overwhelmingly likely that abortion bans are coming to as many as half of U.S. states — forcing pregnant people who need them to travel across state lines or purchase pills from online pharmacies.

Separately, Motherboard reported that a broker called SafeGraph is already tracking and selling the location data of people who visit abortion clinics.

Put these two revelations together, and you’re looking at a world in which more and more people turn to the internet for reproductive care … even as investigators, prosecutors and nosy private citizens gain more power to surveil and punish them.

Advocates and attorneys have warned about this dystopia for years: Just think about the amount of online activity that goes into researching or pursuing any type of healthcare. You likely start with a Google search — “abortion pills,” for instance. Maybe you join a support community like r/auntienetwork or text a friend about your plans. You click over to the website of an organization like Aid Access. You get directions to an out-of-state clinic on Google Maps. Maybe you’ve even logged missed periods in one of the zillion apps that exist for that purpose and that have sold sensitive user data in the past.

Each of those steps creates a detailed digital record that could be used to pursue a variety of criminal cases against pregnant people and abortion providers. Writing in the University of Baltimore Law Review, the civil rights attorney Cynthia Conti-Cook has warned that investigators and prosecutors will come to “rely” on search history and other “unprotected digital trails” if/when abortion is criminalized again.

Should any of this strike you as paranoid, note that it’s already happened on a small scale: In 2018, a Mississippi mother of three was indicted for the second-degree murder of her fetus, based in part on online searches for abortion pills. Three years earlier, prosecutors had also used an email receipt from the site InternationalDrugMart.com to charge an Indiana woman with feticide and neglect.

Neither woman was ultimately convicted. And importantly, there are ways to shield your personal data.

But you still have to wonder what may become of all these people Googling “abortion pills” in states like Oklahoma and Louisiana.

