Hi friends. Today is February 18, 2022.

And today’s edition will be a short one: just three big reads (sorry!!) and no intro. But even as you read this, Jason and I are probably in the midst of an escalating quarrel re: why we didn’t leave for the airport sooner and who was supposed to grab the iPhone chargers. It’s him, for the record — I packed all the other bags! — but let’s put that aside and quickly review some pre-vacation articles …

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

“How a Young Couple Failed to Launder Billions of Dollars in Stolen Bitcoin,” by Ed Caesar in The New Yorker *and* “The Rabbit Hole Beneath the Crypto Couple Is Endless,” by a whole bunch of people in Vice. Rarely does the universe grant us such compelling characters, so — they’re worth reading about twice. The New Yorker has more details on Bitcoin laundering (it’s hard!) and Vice has more details on their eccentric, multi-hyphenate lives. "A Vibe Shift Is Coming,” by Allison P. Davis in The Cut. I’m alarmed to learn of this new vibe shift, since I’m pretty sure I missed the last two. (In *this* house, ahem, it’s never not been peak Arcade Fire.) Still, this is funny and clever and a little unsettling, in the way that the passage of time always is? “You can feel people flocking to a new thing. You can see that he’s right; something has shifted.” “Their Bionic Eyes are Now Obsolete and Unsupported,” by Eliza Strickland and Mark Harris in IEEE Spectrum. IEEE is not a household name, so you could be forgiven for assuming this is fiction. But more than 350 blind people *really did* lose the aid of cutting-edge “brain tech” when its maker stopped supporting it.

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this deep dive into on-screen dicks. This was predictable and I’m not mad about it.

THE MEDIA CLASSIFIED ADS

This edition of Links is powered by the return of the underrated espresso martini, this internet-famous foot mask (can confirm: it’s gross and works) and the following paid advertisers:

►Spr1tz is a new IRL/URL startup: Perfume ketchup. Odorous NFT’s. Smelly DAO. Access to the product - perfume gel in ketchup packets - is exclusive to Spr1tz NFT holders, who will also act as DAO members, navigating the brand’s next steps. Click to sniff HERE.

►Engage with top media executives and content creators from Google, Conde Nast, and Advance Publications. Enroll in “Growing Your Content Business,” a new 10-week live online course from Univ of Oregon and media industry journalist Simon Owens. Sign up before February 20 and get the early discount!

📣📣 Want to promote your job opening / pitch call / new project / ecommerce brand to thousands of hyper-engaged readers? Consider a classified ad! Links is partnering with Study Hall and Words of Mouth on a shared ad system that connects you with ~all three audiences~ at flexible price points. Craft the perfect ad and we’ll take care of the rest. Interested? Click through for rates, testimonials, and to get in touch.

Postscripts

DeathTok. DementiaTok. Anna Delvey speaks. How fake song lyrics ended up on Spotify and why Europeans hate Hersheys. “A social networking app for fishermen.” The price of growing up with porn. “Silicon Valley robber-barons are getting rich off yeoman cranks, who till the posting fields in the sweltering heat of the discourse.”

#RamRanchResistance. Educational entrapment. Wordle, but for geography nerds. How Facebook moderates Meta (it doesn’t) and what happens to your Shein returns. The crypto divorce. The elusive quint Axel. The love story behind Wikipedia’s high five photos. Finally, this week in “nah, thanks”: Disney sub-developments, GPS trackers and the crypto-trading lady’s “no-bro zone.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin