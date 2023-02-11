The prompt for this AI-generated image was “a mastodon on the edge of a cliff overlooking the sea in the style of Logan Hicks.” I don’t hate it … but don’t understand why the mastodon is eyeless.

The Twitter replacements never really took off

Even though the act of tweeting now implicates you in Elon Musk’s “rat”-infested, under-permitted, buggy, bot-banning shitshow, the primary alternatives seem to have flopped since their viral zeniths three months ago.

Mastodon, which hit 2.5 million users in October, has since slumped to 1.4 million. Post.News saw less than half the visits in December than it did just after Musk came in. Even journalists, many of whom hued and cried at the site’s changes, have, in the past three months, only barely decreased their Twitter usage.

Does this mean the bird site will reign forever? At this point, I hope not. We have all seen the rise and fall of earlier platforms (… though that “rise” bit is getting far more difficult

). Either way, it will take more than Twitter rage-quits to overthrow Musk. Perhaps there’s a change the site will still

!

P.S.: Are you one of the 50 zillion people ~hacking your job~ with ChatGPT? Please reply to this email, I’d love to hear more! This will be the subject of a future Links.

If you read anything this weekend

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this Slate piece on the great TikTok trend of … making mistakes on purpose.

Thanks for being one of my 15,000 hypothetical Gchat friends.

Want to share your newsletter, podcast, job post or product with us? Click here to book a classified ad in the next edition.

(Again, I love a metaphor)

Postscripts

“Sushi terrorism.” Googling grief. The Doomsday Alarm Clock. “I’m dating an AI chatbot” but “I’m fully aware” that this is pretty “odd.” Jason: Don’t even try it. (Even if detecting AI text is hard.) I guess Harrison Ford did not age quite that well. You’d *need* three beers at a Bitcoin bar.

This week, in fading internet stars: BeReal, Gawker and Zoom. Also this week, but in AI fails: transphobia, racism, sexism, medical misinformation, jailbreaks, bad math, mysteries, class bias AND defamation. Marcel the Shell could/should win an Oscar. Rebecca Black is also back again! Tik Tok gags are to Gen Z what Facebook memes are to their parents. Last and likely least, an image for which I don’t very much care: “You’ll start seeing those [virtual] fluids splatter everywhere.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin