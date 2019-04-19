Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends
An interview on the pressures of home cooking, before and during the pandemic, with the sociologist Joslyn Brenton 
Venmo flexes, pyramid schemes, "the miscarriage problem," pasta content, Wikifeet and TikTok's boomer stars
This week: therapy apps, beauty filters, internet mobs, shady pizzas, bellicose bagels and ascendant sobs
This week: HGTV, NFTs, the tyranny of streaming services, beauty influencers, vaccine sites and Big Ships have a moment
This week: truth seekers, chess masters, singing tomatoes, brand flippers, bad cooks and algorithm scandals
A reflection on the plague year, as told through the things I Googled
This week: buttercream, Biden's dogs, AI romance, Instagram as religion and TikTok therapists
I read several good, dissenting takes on Clubhouse this week, unsure which to side with. On one hand: “I emerged from the car with the feeling that I h…
In this special (!) midweek edition: An interview on technology and meaningful work with the cyberneticist Ron Eglash
This week: crypto art, OnlyFans, utopias, literal superpowers, Britney Spears, Ikea bookshelves and advice columns
This week: reader mail, wellness apps, Slate Star Codex, MAGA merchants and TikTok music
This week: emoji triggers, YouTube tea, ultra-fast-fashion, MLMs, TikTok face and Seth Abramson
