Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends
Buy the damn ramen
An interview on the pressures of home cooking, before and during the pandemic, with the sociologist Joslyn Brenton
15 hr ago
It's more fun to believe in magic
Venmo flexes, pyramid schemes, "the miscarriage problem," pasta content, Wikifeet and TikTok's boomer stars
Apr 9
An extremely mediocre hell
This week: therapy apps, beauty filters, internet mobs, shady pizzas, bellicose bagels and ascendant sobs
Apr 4
Maybe we're already too far gone
This week: HGTV, NFTs, the tyranny of streaming services, beauty influencers, vaccine sites and Big Ships have a moment
Mar 26
If you can't stand the heat
This week: truth seekers, chess masters, singing tomatoes, brand flippers, bad cooks and algorithm scandals
Mar 19
The story in your searches
A reflection on the plague year, as told through the things I Googled
Mar 17
The less sense it makes, the more attractive it becomes
This week: buttercream, Biden's dogs, AI romance, Instagram as religion and TikTok therapists
Mar 12
The seven circles of Clubhouse hell
I read several good, dissenting takes on Clubhouse this week, unsure which to side with. On one hand: “I emerged from the car with the feeling that I h…
Mar 5
The passion economy is a ploy
In this special (!) midweek edition: An interview on technology and meaningful work with the cyberneticist Ron Eglash
Mar 3
People I would hate if seated near them at a party
This week: crypto art, OnlyFans, utopias, literal superpowers, Britney Spears, Ikea bookshelves and advice columns
Feb 26
A bad case of the burnouts
This week: reader mail, wellness apps, Slate Star Codex, MAGA merchants and TikTok music
Feb 19
The secret life of 🐕
This week: emoji triggers, YouTube tea, ultra-fast-fashion, MLMs, TikTok face and Seth Abramson
Feb 12
