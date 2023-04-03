Dream Studio prompt: Mother Teresa, Paris Fashion Week, Coperni, runway, glamorous, photo, high detail

About that papal puffer

All five billion humans with internet access fell for a faked photo of “drip Pope” last week, if all the breathy, hand-wringing takes were to be believed. The “world” fell for it. We “all” fell for it. But, reader — I did not!!! And neither, I suspect, did many of the more than one billion people on God’s green, gullible earth who grew up Catholic.

To be clear, I’m not at all religious. I haven’t voluntarily set foot in a Catholic church in roughly 20 years.

But c’mon — Catholicism is inherently unfashionable.

It takes only a passing familiarity with the church or

to know the big man could and

rock a Moncler.

So, deepfake pope: early sign of the coming AI apocalypse?

OR: mere reflection of how little most people know about world religions that aren’t their own?

As much as we love an apocalypse, I’ll vote B on this one.

