An AI-generated image of “a lunar lander perched on an internet search bar,” in which said search bar mysteriously does not appear.

What if I told you [Bing’s] a mastermind?

The Bing AI rollout is best understood as stunt viral marketing at its best. Why else would a trillion-dollar company that has been here before hype a sulking, scolding, bath-salts-tripping manipulative narcissist?

Sure, it could be that Microsoft is just that desperate to plant its lunar flag before Google gets there. And it could be that Microsoft cares not a shit for social/reputational consequences. But I prefer to think some genius marketer

is at the wheel, running this like a T Swift album drop. In hindsight, we’ll realize

cryptic, chaotic bloops and bleeps were just viral promos for a better-vetted bot.

