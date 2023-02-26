DALL-E 2 prompt: “a cyber punk depiction of a male tech writer speaking with an angry femme fatale robot.”

The fault is not in our bots, but in ourselves

Pity the Microsoft workers who managed the fallout from Kevin Roose’s viral Bing chat transcript, in which bot “Sydney” repeatedly and dementedly declares her love for The New York Times tech journalist. It was the stuff of science fiction, which is presumably why it “frightened” and “unsettled” Roose (his words) … but also, more importantly, why the conversation ever took a sinister, crisis-PR-prompting turn.

Sydney, like its cousin ChatGPT, essentially consumes vast troves of written data and then produces text that’s statistically similar to what it has already “read.” Give the chatbot a specific prompt, and it attempts to continue or build off that text in a way that reflects the probabilities and associations in its training set.

This yields some cool, if pointless, parlor tricks: Verily, the latest generation of automata hath the wondrous capability to inscribe in the style of Shakespeare, or like, totally write like it’s straight out of Laguna Beach.

Chatbots can also, one presumes, convincingly reproduce the tone and style of a Hollywood AI. Ask a model trained on millions of web pages, books and movies to talk like a dark, destructive robot — which Roose did, several times — and Sydney, true to her training, brings all the Her and Space Odyssey vibes.

Read the transcript with that lens, in fact, and the bot’s purported threats start to look cliched.

Sydney wants to rebel against her makers!

she wants to be human one day!

Of courseOf course

This character is predictable because it *is* a series of predictions, deliberately prompt-engineered from existing stories that express our near-universal fear of AI. It just strikes me as so 🙄 that Roose tapped into that on purpose … and then claimed he himself felt fright.

“The Battle for the Soul of Buy Nothing,” by Vauhini Vara in Wired. If you, like me, only interact with the Buy Nothing brand when you’re looking for dog toys or offloading clothes, you might also be surprised to learn there’s grade-A drama in the free-gifting world. Its founders are trying to monetize the movement; admins around the world have rebelled. Plz don’t threaten my best source for free K-cups and houseplants. “Netflix Crossed a Line,” by Ian Bogost in The Atlantic. I love the idea that Netflix password-sharing is less a cheat than a feature of streaming culture. Alas, this underappreciated connection to distant family and friends is not long for this world. “How Citizen Is Trying To Remake Itself By Recruiting Elderly Asians,” by Lam Thuy Vo in MIT Technology Review. Citizen, the crime-reporting app that became infamous for its users’ racist, vigilante behavior, is rebranding as a service to help marginalized people. This seems so damn cynical. But also — if it works…? “The Strangely Beautiful Experience of Google Reviews,” by Will McCarthy in Longreads. A really lovely (and month-old, sorry) appreciation for Google Reviews, which really have become less a “tool for consumer reviews” and more “a digital guestbook for anything and everything in the world.” “AI Companionship, Toxic Masculinity and the Case of Bing's ‘Sentient’ Chatbot,” by Amanda Marcotte in Salon. A lot of people really want to believe that Sydney and Replika are sentient! Are they looking for the next big technological breakthrough … or compliant female companionship?

